Sophos Reinforces Channel-First Strategy with Partner Program Updates

By Edward Gately

Article

Sophos has seen a 40 percent increase in the number of global partners selling its endpoint and network products, and a more than 90 percent jump in the number selling its Sophos Central integrated management platform.

The increases occurred during its fiscal third quarter, which ended Dec. 31, compared to the year-ago quarter. To foster more growth and reinforce its “100 percent channel-first business strategy," the cybersecurity vendor has updated its partner enablement program and continued to expand its synchronized security approach.

Last week, Sophos held its annual North American Partner Kickoff Conference in Las Vegas. The theme of the conference was “This is Next-Gen," and the company made several announcements during the event, including plans to launch a cloud-security provider program later this year.

Sophos launched its MSP Connect program last May.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Kendra Krause, Sophos’ vice president of global channels, tells Channel Partners that her company has to continually evolve to keep up with the ever-changing threat landscape.

Channel Partners: What’s the latest news shared with partners at last week’s conference regarding partner program updates?

Kendra Krause: We’re going to be launching a Sales Samurai training program this year. There will be two levels to it, a blue belt and a black belt. The blue belt will provide that kind of foundational knowledge of products, as well as sales skills to our partner sales reps; and then the second level, the black belt, will be that higher-end level and also more of that dynamic level of training. So it will have different content on a quarterly basis based on something that’s changed in the industry or a new product release just to keep them up to speed on the latest and greatest.

We are making changes within our technical program, making it more flexible for them. We announced a Fast Start program for partners who come in and maybe have great foundational skills of technical knowledge, and are able to get through that content and the assessment faster. And then we’re also going to be transitioning our highest level of technical training, which is the architect, into more of a hybrid approach where it’s a mix between the online training and self-paced training.

We also announced a new program called the Channel Influence Community, and that will be a diverse set of global partners. On a regular basis, we want to go to them and get their feedback so that we’re making the decisions that are best for our channel partners.

We also alluded to a Sophos cloud security provider program. We’re looking to create a program around ...