Security Partnerships Take Center Stage

By Carol Giles Neslund

For many years, solution providers have enjoyed great success selling a wide variety of security point products to customers.

That era is over.

Today, companies want their security products – even those from multiple vendors – to work together to create a seamless, integrated platform that allows for both reduced costs and better protection. Leading vendors have responded by integrating functionality under various security platforms and embracing multiple technologies, their own and others.

This trend gives solution providers a big opportunity. More than ever in the security space, there’s power in partnerships.

How much opportunity? Gartner expects the overall cybersecurity market to cross $100 billion by 2019, up from $76 billion in 2015. Less and less of that will be from sales of point products, no matter how best-of-breed they may be.

Until now, security vendors — with help from the channel — have done a great job providing customers with solutions that address specific challenges, like network security or identity and access management. But point products can overload end users with alerts and bombard security teams with false positives and contradictory findings, all of which humans still have to respond to. In a recent Ponemon Institute survey of 600 security practitioners, 76 percent said a lack of visibility is their biggest challenge in addressing network threats, and 68 percent say their ops teams spend a significant amount of time chasing false positives.

It’s an inefficient, expensive and obsolete way to run an enterprise security architecture.

If your customers aren’t already demanding a more effective, less noisy security environment, they will be. Big vendors from Cisco to Palo Alto are pushing new platforms that manage multiple aspects of the security infrastructure, share threat data and allow customers to focus on better monitoring, analysis and response.

For solution providers, you can make more money by unifying the security stack while better serving customers by offering them a streamlined security strategy. And, in many cases, partners can add services around integration.

Sitting on a Security Gold Mine

How do you take advantage? First, examine your current security portfolio. Look at competing vendors to identify companies that both have a platform strategy and are channel friendly.

Once you’ve identified your core platform, look for missing puzzle pieces and add them to complete your security solution package. You may be surprised at how many new security startups are hungry to attract partners.

The good news is that …