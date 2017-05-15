RackSpace's Engates: 'We're Not Going to Do Snowflakes Anymore'

By Lorna Garey

Article

Rackspace took home Innovator of the Year honors at the Red Hat Summit earlier this month and continued its open-source push with some announcements at last week’s OpenStack Summit, both held in Boston.

Channel Partners sat down with John Engates, Rackspace’s chief technology officer, and Bryan Thompson, general manager for the Rackspace OpenStack Private Cloud, to discuss partner reception of the company’s managed OpenStack as a service offering, the resurgence in private cloud, a new hardware deal with Dell EMC and the outlook for open source for enterprise customers.

Along with NASA, Rackspace invented OpenStack in 2010. Today it has the industry’s largest OpenStack cloud and more than one billion hours of OpenStack server experience. Since it turned the project over to the open source community, the stack has seen phenomenal growth, and not just in hyperscale data centers: The April 2017 OpenStack user survey, spanning more than 1,300 companies in 78 countries, showed 32 percent of respondents have 10,000 employees or more, while 25 percent have fewer than 100. And once a customer adopts OpenStack, they tend to expand. The median user runs 61 percent to 80 percent of its infrastructure on OpenStack; among users with clouds of 1,000 cores or more, the median user runs 81 percent to 100 percent of the overall infrastructure on OpenStack. Two thirds are production workloads

Among Rackspace announcements at the events were a deal to deliver OpenStack private clouds as a service running on Dell EMC compute and storage hardware. Customers may also choose gear from HPE or the Open Compute Project.

Rackspace also recently announced an expansion of its professional services to support customers looking to move workloads into AWS. That follows being named the first managed services support partner for Google Cloud Platform.

The company’s Rackspace Private Cloud powered by Red Hat offering, in which resellers can deliver OpenStack private clouds in a managed, as-a-service model, gained new support options in March. Customers can choose to stay current on all new releases of OpenStack or select an every-third-release update cycle. Thompson stresses that Rackspace is not competing with the commercial Red Hat distribution; rather, it’s providing “Day 2" operations and has found that partners are being very successful selling the Red Hat OpenStack platform paired with that ongoing support.

“We invented OpenStack; we created the ecosystem," said Engates. “While it took some time to figure out the right model, once we did, we put all of our fuel behind that model, and now the whole ecosystem is coming around to that way of thinking."

Channel Partners: Congratulations on being voted Innovator of the Year.

Bryan Thompson: It's been a good couple day run for us. It's been exciting.

CP: What you're saying at these events is, there’s a technical case and a business case for consuming OpenStack as a managed service vs. running it in house.

BT: Yes, we see huge demand from enterprises that are looking to ...