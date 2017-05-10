This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Coffee with Craig & Kevin: CP 360° Winners Talk Digital Future
May 10, 2017 - Article
Print
Comments

There are a lot of great partner businesses doing some great things in the channel.

In the latest installment of Channel Partners' Coffee with Craig & Kevin, the guys catch up with a couple of CP 360° Award winners to talk about the digital future and the type of sale that can help fellow partners get recognized through the Business Value Awards.

We think you'll find what CloudTech1's Rick Beckers and CPI's Jeff Drummond have to say will inspire you to make your business better. Once you've listened to the podcast, cruise on over to our CP 360° page and download an application.

Meantime, Kevin fills you in on the industry events he's been attending and, yes, he and Craig manage to set the podcasting industry back 100 years with some lame jokes and ill-timed sound effects — much of which you've come to expect. Speaking of — Sean Connery drops by. Well, sort of.

Follow @Craig_Galbraith and @ChannelKevinMo on Twitter.

Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Most Wanted

Galleries

More

Reports

Video Playlist
 