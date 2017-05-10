Coffee with Craig & Kevin: CP 360° Winners Talk Digital Future

Article

There are a lot of great partner businesses doing some great things in the channel.

In the latest installment of Channel Partners' Coffee with Craig & Kevin, the guys catch up with a couple of CP 360° Award winners to talk about the digital future and the type of sale that can help fellow partners get recognized through the Business Value Awards.

We think you'll find what CloudTech1's Rick Beckers and CPI's Jeff Drummond have to say will inspire you to make your business better. Once you've listened to the podcast, cruise on over to our CP 360° page and download an application.

Meantime, Kevin fills you in on the industry events he's been attending and, yes, he and Craig manage to set the podcasting industry back 100 years with some lame jokes and ill-timed sound effects — much of which you've come to expect. Speaking of — Sean Connery drops by. Well, sort of.

Follow @Craig_Galbraith and @ChannelKevinMo on Twitter.