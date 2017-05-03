Lenovo Returns to Product Focus, Specializes with New Hires

By Lynn Haber

Article

Prior to Lenovo’s acquisition of IBM’s x86 server business in 2014, the vendor was more well known in the U.S. as a global PC vendor — a recognition that grew after the company’s acquisition of IBM’s PC business in 2005. Today, Lenovo’s stature is as a contender in the enterprise market, and that’s combined with a channel-led strategy. About 90 percent of company revenue is driven by partners.

In an interview with Sammy Kinlaw, U.S. SMB and North America Commercial Channel vice president – formerly, NA channel chief at Lenovo – he shared his priorities for the next 12 months, the company’s relationship with its partners, and competing against the likes of Dell EMC and HPE.

The vendor just wrapped up its Lenovo Accelerate 2017 partner conference in Orlando — its strongest event ever, with 1280 attendees at the sold-out show. The conference theme “Different is Better" is also Lenovo’s worldwide marketing tag for its new fiscal year, which just began. Lenovo Accelerate 2018 will be held in Las Vegas.

Channel Partners: How about you tell us a bit more about the “Better is Different" theme for the company?

Sammy Kinlaw: For some insight on how we used "different is better," I asked all of our speakers in the main tent, the breakouts, workshops, even for those hosting a booth, to focus on what that message means to a partner. How our product is different, how our offer is different, how our program is different, how our sales coverage is different — how do we stand out in a field of other manufacturers in the channel world, such as HPE, Dell EMC as well as smaller players?

Partners got it. The No. 1 theme I asked folks to focus on in the “different" category is a return to focus on product. We have so much third-party validation that we can take advantage of, so a cornerstone of this is to "listen to that" rather than "listen to me."

CP: What else is new at Lenovo?

SK: As we progressed over the past couple of years, our “One Lenovo" message is still overriding and paramount. So if you’re a VAR focused on DCG (Data Center Group), you have access to sell PC products. If you’re a Lenovo partner that’s been with us before the System x acquisition, you still have access to sell our server product line. Our 30,000 partners have full access to all our product lines.

Beyond that, it’s been 10 quarters since we acquired IBM’s x86 server business — and now that business is up and running and happening. In order to gain more market share and grow faster than the market, we had to come up with some specialization.

We have a new leader, Stefan Bockhop, who’ll focus on DCG specialized partners. He previously ran Lenovo channel for Canada under my umbrella. With this specialization comes tiering – Platinum, Gold and Silver – and the Data Center Program that launched on April 1. Bockhop is responsible for getting partners through the tiers.

In order to move through the tiers, partners have to meet a ...