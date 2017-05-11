Former Salesforce Exec Charged with Scaling ServiceNow's ISV Channel

SERVICENOW KNOWLEDGE17 — Several years ago, during the early days of the cloud, Salesforce tapped Avanish Sahai to build its ISV program.

Sahai grew Salesforce’s ISV ecosystem to nearly $1 billion, so when ServiceNow decided to grow its ISV channel, the vendor knew the right person for the job.

ServiceNow hired Sahai as vice president of ISV/technology alliances. The vendor’s ISV channel is about two years old, includes about 200 partners and about 260 applications.

At ServiceNow’s Knowledge 17 conference in Orlando, Florida, Sahai sat down with Channel Partners to discuss his plans for building up the ISV program.

Channel Partners: What will be the process for expanding the ISV program?

Avanish Sahai: ServiceNow was born as a platform, and part of being a platform allows us to expose that platform to third parties who want to build their own applications on our platform. That applies to customers who build custom applications, but also ISVs or other companies who are looking for a high-performance, secure, born-in-the-cloud platform. So that’s what we’re offering to these companies, a way to build their solutions on our platform, leverage all the investments we’ve made, all the IP we’ve built … and really allow these ISV partners to bring their unique IP.

A great way to think about this is can we help our partners come to market faster with products that are innovative, and we keep driving our innovation so that they take benefit of that. But for them, it becomes a way to get to market faster, and frankly, at a more affordable capital and operating cost than they would otherwise. So that’s really the heart of it. We want to build a program that allows our customers ... and frankly net new customers to leverage our underlying platform to solve all the issues we solve with our applications, augment those with partner applications and then also have completely new applications that leverage the same underlying platform.

CP: Are there challenges associated with this task?

AS: It’s not so much of a challenge. I think it’s more we want to be thoughtful about who we think are good fits. There is a certain class of applications that we think are a great fit for us. To use an extreme example, if someone came in and said, "we want to build the next Facebook," we’re probably not a great platform for that. This is really for business applications, which are heavily workflow driven where there [are] a fair number of interactions happening. So that’s part of it, identifying what are good fits.

I think we want to look for probably three categories of companies. One, companies that have already built their application perhaps in an on-premises world so we can help them bring applications to ...