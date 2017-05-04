Commvault’s Nimergood: VAR Community in a State of Evolution

By Lorna Garey

Article

Commvault's just-announced record Q4 2017 numbers – quarterly software revenue of $84.7 million, representing growth of 15 percent over Q4 2016 – show how robust demand is for specialized data protection and management technology. For the full fiscal year, total revenues were $650.5 million, an increase of 9 percent over FY 2016.

Channel Partners recently sat down with Ralph Nimergood, vice president of worldwide channels & alliances at Commvault, to see what’s keeping its offerings fresh after some 20 years in business and how it continues to attract new partners and customers.

Part of the story is breadth of offerings — Commvault supports 40-plus cloud providers, a huge list of VMs and applications, and databases ranging from MongoDB to Oracle. Some is smart partnering, like tighter integration with AWS and a deal announced in March with Pure Storage and Cisco to help improve application performance. Attention to globalization and verticalization helps. But much of the sales driver for comprehensive data protection is change: IDC says more than half of enterprises will subscribe to upwards of 10 public cloud services over the next year, while a recent Red Hat survey showed 84 percent of that company’s customers have cloud strategies, 70 percent say cloud is their top spending priority, and 59 already have multi-cloud deployments. Data volumes are growing at a near incomprehensible pace, and so is ransomware and business demand for insights.

Nimergood has deep channel experience, having served as VP of Cisco’s global partner organization along with stints at Avaya and HP. Here is part of our conversation, edited for length and clarity.

Channel Partners: Tell us about Commvault and its channel ethos.

Ralph Nimergood: Commvault at its heart is a company that deals with data. Everything we do is about the data management space, and as a company we consider ourselves expert on the topic: Being able to ingest all forms of data, being able to move data, to index data, to migrate data, protect data — you're getting the theme here — and then ultimately being able to orchestrate that data and information and serve it up to other applications or within our own application for use by primary and tertiary users.

The channel has always been an important part of our go-to-market strategy as well as who we are, from a DNA perspective. We have roughly 3,300 partners around the world, and in any given quarter our channel touches between 82 and 90 percent of all the business we transact. We’re not just discovering the channel, it's been part of our 20-year continuum.

CP: What are some notable technology and channel alliances?

RN: We have layered on other routes to market: our global system integrator route, which is a ...