Blockchain Beyond Bitcoin

Bitcoin became something of a sensation in 2013 when the value of the digital currency spiked from $13 in January to $1,128 in November. In March of this year, one Bitcoin was running about $1,100, despite possessing no intrinsic value, corporeal form or backing by any sovereign government. Thank ransomware rings, drug dealers and wealthy Chinese businessmen seeking to circumvent government capital controls by secretly exfiltrating cash.

Bitcoin’s most valuable payoff, however, may be in popularizing digital ledger technology using cryptographically secure blockchains. If that mouthful of jargon looks like a foreign language, don't worry. The technical sophistication belies a simple foundation.

In fact, the concepts behind blockchain are as old as accounting itself, which explains why the world's largest financial institutions have poured significant money into development efforts for blockchain-based services. They’re not alone, though. A recent report from McKinsey & Company says the technology is poised to disrupt a range of industries by the end of the decade. After surveying 200 companies currently using blockchains, the consultancy determined that the tech could help move $80 billion to $110 billion annually, with the bulk coming from business-to-business (B2B) payments.

You needn't be a high-dollar consultant to spot opportunity, or to engage customers. Anyone who's balanced a checkbook understands the basics of a ledger: It's simply a list of account transactions, itemizing debits and credits. The foundation of blockchain is a decentralized digital ledger that can be shared by all stakeholders to a transaction. According to KPMG, distributed ledgers like those used in blockchains have six elements. They are:

Distributed: Every stakeholder has access to a complete copy of the ledger and full visibility into new transactions.

Time-stamped: Every transaction includes the exact date and time it was made.

Secure: All transactions are digitally signed with a secure hash function.

Immutable: Validated entries to the ledger cannot be reversed or changed.

Unanimous: Participants in the digital ledger all agree to its validity and accuracy.

Programmable: The digital ledger system exposes APIs that allow for automatic settlement of transactions, creation of self-executing contracts and other complex process flows using business logic.

Blockchains achieve these attributes through the use of public-key cryptography, one-way hashing algorithms and the ability to easily create distributed copies of digital ledgers. Every transaction in a blockchain is signed by the originator using its private key and the recipient's …