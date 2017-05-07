'7 Minutes' with ThreatQuotient Director of Alliances Haig Colter

Article

**Editor's Note: "7 Minutes" is a new feature where we ask channel executives from startups – or companies new to the Channel Partners audience – a series of quick questions about their businesses and channel programs.**

In this installment, we take seven minutes with ThreatQuotient director of alliances Haig Colter. ThreatQuotient is in the business of intelligence — specifically, providing an open threat-intelligence platform that security teams can look to for information on how attackers are looking to get past their defenses.

The company, which was launched in 2013, has been named in multiple lists of hot startups to watch and it has affiliate relationships with groups including the financial and retail industry threat sharing centers, SANS and OASIS. Its blog is also a great source of information for security resellers and MSSPs.

Channel Partners: Tell us what customers love about your product or service. What’s the secret selling sauce?

Haig Colter: Customers love that our product is flexible, and provides their security teams with the controls to customize their threat operations and management in a way that no other threat intelligence platform can. The ability to add context by correlating both internal and external threat data, and then automatically prioritize this intelligence based on their unique environments, leads to accelerated detection and response, better decision making and greater collaboration amongst various teams.

ThreatQ is the only platform with a self-tuning Threat Library, ensuring the highest-priority threats are identified, and will automatically update as new data or context are received by the system. Also, the platform’s Open Exchange allows for easy integration with existing security infrastructure, allowing companies to get more out of existing security investments and improve their security posture.

CP: Describe your channel program — metal levels, heavy on certifications, open or selective, unique features?

HG: The goal of our Threat Alliance Program (TAP) is to achieve mutual success with our channel partners through efficiency and agility, mutual confidence, high competition and innovative programs. Our channel program, which is designed to provide our partners with a deep understanding of our threat intelligence platform so that they can be a trusted partner for their customers, has three tiers: a simple referral level to process an order, a silver level with additional discounts and a gold level with greater discounts.

We are not heavy on certifications — our focus is on training our partners to become familiar with our solution. We also offer additional discounts for new account acquisition, competitive replacement programs, NFR (not for resale) programs and deal registration. The flexibility of our Threat Alliance Program allows us to partner with just about anyone, including resellers, referrals, strategic vendors, MSSPs and VARs.

CP: Quick-hit answers: percentage of sales through the channel, number of partners, average margin.

HG: 100 percent, 50, 30 percent.

CP: Who are your main competitors, and what makes your offering better?

HG: We are most often compared to ...