7 Minutes With Tempered Networks’ Director of Channel Pilar Mejia

By Lorna Garey

Article

**Editor's Note: "7 Minutes" is a new feature where we ask channel executives from startups — or companies new to the Channel Partners audience — a series of quick questions about their businesses and channel programs.**

In the latest installment of our new series, we check in with Pilar Mejia of Tempered Networks. Seattle-based Tempered coined a new acronym, Identity-Defined Networking, or IDN, to describe its strategy of putting a zero-trust overlay on top of an IP (address-defined) network. Then, customer IT teams or an MSP partner decides what servers, VMs, devices or other hosts get to communicate based on identity, not just IP address. Connections may be controlled across the LAN and WAN as well as cloud-based workloads and mobile devices.

“The fundamental problem is that we must stop using IP addresses as the ‘identity’ of the things being networked," said Mejia. “It’s a role for which the IP namespace was never intended, yet nearly all networking and security policies are based on. It’s a huge foundational flaw in internetworking architectures because IP addresses can be easily spoofed, they’re both static and dynamic, making policy management costly and enforcement unreliable and vulnerable to human error. Addresses and ports are easily discoverable by hackers, and IP conflicts are increasingly common between on-premises and public cloud resources as well as IoT nodes, which frequently breaks services or prevents organizations from leveraging public cloud. The list goes on."

Here’s a white paper on how Tempered approaches the problem.

As Mejia discusses, the technology has clear potential to help with IoT security; for example, it could be used by a manufacturing firm to limit the nodes that can communicate with industrial equipment, or by a health care firm to keep attackers out of expensive monitoring systems. It’s also an answer for customers that have concerns over cloud or colocated workloads. The Host Identity Protocol (HIP) Services technology is compatible with most endpoint and network OSes and cloud/colo providers from AWS to Rackspace to Zen.

Channel Partners: Tell us what customers love about your product or service. What’s the secret selling sauce?

Pilar Mejia: One of the coolest things about Tempered Networks is the wide range of benefits our customers achieve depending on how they choose to utilize the solution. From a 25 percent increase in network and security team productivity to a 97 percent reduction in time to provision, besides enjoying streamlined secure networking, our customers are recognizing very real ROI for both their networking and security teams.

CP: Describe your channel program — metal levels, heavy on certifications, open or selective, unique features?

PM: Our current channel program offers...