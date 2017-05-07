'7 Minutes' with iland Channel Director Koorosh Khashayar

Article

**Editor's Note: "7 Minutes" is a new feature where we ask channel executives from startups – or companies new to the Channel Partners audience – a series of quick questions about their businesses and channel programs.**

Secure cloud hosting, disaster recovery and backup services are the name of the game to iland. The Houston-based provider has a global presence, with eight data centers in North America, EMEA and APAC. It’s received awards from Veeam, VMware and Zerto in recent years, and last month Forrester named iland a leader in its Q2 2017 list of disaster-recovery-as-a-service providers.

Koorosh Khashayar, channel director at iland Cloud, answered some questions for us.

Channel Partners: Tell us what customers love about your company.

Koorosh Khashayar: Customers love our platform. If you take a step back and look at the life of an IT administrator and what they strive for, it’s all about control, isn’t it? They live and breathe processes that give them visibility into their environments.

Now, bring the cloud into the picture. With most cloud companies, once data is stored or failed over to the cloud, all of the control and visibility that the IT administrator once had is gone. The cloud provider is now the gatekeeper for all of the data. But it doesn’t have to be like that! Here at iland, we have spent two decades listening to our customers. In the last 10 years, we’ve been dedicated to making our platform transparent to them — and they love us for that.

Through the iland Secure Cloud Console, customers receive in-depth access and visibility to all of our powerful management features across billing, performance, security, compliance, testing and reporting. Customers have complete control and visibility with iland; they don’t have to sacrifice one for the other.

CP: Describe your channel program — levels, heavy on certifications, open or selective?

KK: We have three options within our channel program: agent, reseller and managed service provider. Whether you are looking to refer a customer to iland and collect recurring commissions, resell our services at generous margins and own the billing relationship, or include our platform in a larger service offering, we have the right program.

We’ve built our channel based on the needs of the partner, with no barriers to entry and growth.

With our agent program, certification is optional. We are here to support our agent community and take a co-selling approach. If the agent wants to get more involved and go through our sales training, we highly recommend that, but it’s not a requirement. We do, however, require ...