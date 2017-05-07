'7 Minutes' With Datadog Senior PR Manager Adam LaGreca

By Lorna Garey

Article

**Editor's Note: "7 Minutes" is a new feature where we ask channel executives from startups – or companies new to the Channel Partners audience – a series of quick questions about their businesses and channel programs.**

Channel Partners met Datadog at the recent OpenStack Summit and got a sneak peek at its new channel strategy. Today, the SaaS-based data analytics platform provider goes public with its hire of John Gray as SVP of alliances. Gray, who was most recently at New Relic and has done stints at Oracle and BEA Systems, will lead the company’s channel partnerships business.

It also unveiled updates for MSPs and VARs, including multitenant capabilities that will enable partners to easily manage multiple accounts and the ability to grant read-only access, enabling more users to take advantage of data insights without risking accidental deletion or changes.

On the service front, the company recently announced Datadog APM, extending code-level visibility for DevOps teams concerned with service-oriented applications. Earlier this month it expanded its support for Microsoft Azure with a new integration for monitoring Azure Storage. Current customers include Airbnb, Netflix, Salesforce and other large enterprises that need unified full-stack monitoring of cloud-scale applications, including servers, databases and services. However, senior PR manager Adam LaGreca told us the product is granularly priced to appeal to smaller companies that may not have been able to afford the cost – not to mention care and feeding – of a packaged application performance management suite.

Channel Partners: Tell us what customers love about your product or service. What’s the secret selling sauce?

Adam LaGreca: Datadog is a full-suite monitoring platform for infrastructure and applications. We’re loved and adopted by companies ranging from Silicon Valley startups that are on the cutting-edge of tech, all the way up the food chain to the Fortune 500 as they migrate more of their workloads into the cloud. Simply put: We help companies optimize the performance and uptime of their websites and applications, which in today’s world is vital to success and scale. We have many secret sauces, but our ability to tag, track, and alert on highly dynamic cloud infrastructure is one of the components of our platform that sets us apart.

CP: Describe your channel program — metal levels, heavy on certifications, open or selective, unique features?

AL: Our channel program is all about empowering and enabling our partners. We are attracting service providers, SIs, digital agencies, resellers, cloud platform partners and integration partners from all regions globally. Partners are looking for the ability to (i) migrate customers and (ii) accelerate workloads in the cloud. We plan to have several announcements enhancing the Datadog Partner Program in 2017, in order to help our partners recruit, enable, deploy, grow revenue and ...