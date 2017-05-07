'7 Minutes' with Comtrade Software Sales Director Mike Taylor

Article

**Editor's Note: "7 Minutes" is a new feature where we ask channel executives from startups – or companies new to the Channel Partners audience – a series of quick questions about their businesses and channel programs.**

For the latest installment in our “7 Minutes" series, we (virtually) travel to Boston to meet up with channel-exclusive hyperconverged infrastructure monitoring provider Comtrade Software. Mike Taylor, Comtrade’s sales director, U.S. East & Federal, took a few minutes to introduce the company and its channel program. Learn more here.

Comtrade’s technology partner roster includes Nutanix, which has its own value proposition for partners. While HCIs present unique challenges, including around DR, hyperconvergence can reduce complexity and thus save money. This is an area partners need to be on top of: Gartner says hyperconverged gear will be 24 percent of the integrated systems market by 2019, reaching almost $5 billion in sales, and will be fully mainstream by 2021.

Channel Partners: Describe your channel program — metal levels, heavy on certifications, open or selective, unique features?

Mike Taylor: Comtrade Software is a worldwide leader in monitoring and data protection. Our channel program has three levels — silver, gold and platinum, and has more than 100 worldwide partners. The gold and platinum levels receive the highest deal-registration discounts, company name and logo on Comtrade’s Partner webpage as a premier partner, membership in our exclusive Partner Advisory Board group, co-hosted special events and annual support/maintenance.

At the silver level, there’s no minimum commitment from the partner, and we provide technical support, as well as technical and sales training via webinars and lead-distribution programs. In North America, our Nutanix products are distributed exclusively by Promark Technology, and our F5 Networks products are distributed exclusively by Ingram Micro. We are in the process of signing a number of exclusive agreements with international partners and continue to identify partners to help distribute our solutions globally.

CP: Describe the percentage of sales through the channel, number of partners and average margin.

MT: Our business is 100 percent indirect and through our partners. We are always looking for new partners that have strong practice areas in Nutanix and F5. Average margin depends on the partner’s commitment level.

CP: Who are your main competitors, and what makes your offering better?

MT: Comtrade Software is a worldwide leader in monitoring and data protection. We compete with a number of IT monitoring and data protection solutions providers. Our deep experience in technology and relationships with partners allows us to build ...