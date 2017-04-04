When Network Services Go Virtual

By James Anderson

Partners can find recurring revenue and a variety of solutions to offer customers within the umbrella of virtual network services.

Frank Cittadino, executive vice president of client solutions for QOS Consulting, and Chad Thompson, Verizon’s senior manager of virtual network services, will participate in the “When Network Services Go Virtual" concurrent education session, April 11, part of the Next-Gen Tech track at the Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas. It'll be moderated by Mike Sapien, principal analyst for Ovum.

We spoke to Sapien, Cittadino and Thompson about virtual network services.

The transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Channel Partners: What are virtual network services, and why would a partner want to offer them?

Mike Sapien: Many providers are now moving their network services to new software-centric service platforms that are virtualizing network services, but also using this new platform to create a broad range of virtualized managed services. Network services are just the beginning of the services used for these platforms. Many providers already have plans for expanding many managed services to virtualized managed services. The initial list of these services is WAN optimization, firewall and other security features. But partners need to be ready to sell these virtualized networks services that will grow to include many virtualized managed services. Partners need to be ready to start with virtualized network services so that they can easily add and promote a full array of virtualized managed services in the near future.

Frank Cittadino: As we see the shift to cloud compute supporting a more agile workforce, we find that virtualizing their network equipment adds flexibility and value. Virtual network services include anything that takes a business’ physical networking equipment – which often includes a hardware platform such as firewalls, switching and routing – and replicating it into software. Because of this, we can use a single piece of host hardware that will support multiple virtual devices. Virtualized network solutions, such as SD-WAN, cloud-based firewalls and virtual switches are often more portable, scalable and cost-effective than a traditional hardware-based network.

Legacy WANs are ineffective for cloud because network traffic has defined access points and then is distributed over the WAN to the remote location. Virtualized networks offer ultra-high redundancy and performance, direct control and increased security access so legacy physical workloads, cloud workloads and mobile applications can be optimized and the entire network can be ...