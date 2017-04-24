Virtru's Gold: 'We've Had Negative Churn'

By Lorna Garey

Article

Charles Gold, CMO at Virtru, says resellers that don’t have some sort of privacy technology on their line cards are leaving money on the table. Data privacy is a hot topic for consumers and businesses alike, yet encryption remains underused, even though it’s required for regulated industries and could save customers significant money, not to mention brand damage.

The main reason customers leave data in the clear? Complexity. Gold says Virtru, which won the 2016 Google Global Cloud Partner Award for solution innovation for its encryption software, is proud of its ease of use. The software helps customers maintain control over data, whether in emails or documents, regardless of where they’ve been shared. Virtru has been in business since 2012 and has more than 6,000 enterprise customers, including HBO; the states of Maryland, Utah and Iowa; and Mt. Sinai Hospital. In August, Virtru closed $31 million in Series A financing, and its offering is available with SaaS or on-premises key management. The software integrates with Office 365 and G Suite; once installed, customers gain better control over their data across platforms, when stored and when shared with third parties. They can even recall email and rescind access to a document remotely. For customers with stringent regulatory and data privacy requirements, such as financial services, health care, government and manufacturing, this sort of add-on is a no brainer.

Channel Partners: Let’s start with an overview of Virtru and its channel program.

Charles Gold: First off, the channel is extremely important to us. We work very closely with resellers and other technology partners.

Virtru is a business privacy and data security company. We make it very, very easy for organizations to protect their content regardless of where it's shared. As you might imagine if you read the newspaper, with all the breaches and links and concerns about surveillance, privacy is a very hot topic right now. Our product simplifies the process of, say, encrypting an email and ensuring that only authorized parties can access it. In fact, we've grown from just a few customers to more than 6,000 customers around the world just in the last two and a half years.

On the channel side, we started our business serving primarily the Google ecosystem, so Google apps or G-Suite, helping organizations that were using Google for their email to add that additional layer of security and privacy. And as I'm sure you know, the Google ecosystem is very partner leveraged — as a result, we go to market through a lot of Google's premier technology and resale partners.

CP: You also work with Microsoft?

CG: We do. Probably a third of our business today is the Microsoft ecosystem, but we're going to be making a big push there later this year. We're looking to build out the same kind of very ...