Verizon, Sungard AS Preview PartnerPath State of Partnering Survey

In a new move this year, Channel Partners and PartnerPath teamed up to explore the state of partnering. In the 11th Annual PartnerPath 2017 State of Partnering Survey, attendees at this year’s Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 10-13, in Las Vegas, will go beyond the six pillars of the partner experience to learn more about how vendor programs and policies that align with, or not, what partners need to grow their business.

The survey results stem from dozens of questions to 134 vendors and 212 solution providers and help address how to strengthen partner relationships in a changing channel world.

In a Q&A with PartnerPath founder and CEO Diane Krakora, we were able to get some insight into the survey results and why partners should care. We also got some feedback from a couple of panelists: Wendy Petty, executive director, global channel sales at Verizon, and Carmen Sorice, senior vice president of channels at Sungard AS.

Channel Partners: Would you share the six pillars of the partner experience?

Diane Krakora: This year, the study focuses on the partners’ experience across the vendor's channel model, program policies, partner enablement, people, infrastructure and performance metrics — because the experience drives the partners’ engagement. We focus on the partner experience because the experience that the partners have leads to engagement and sales and growth. We’ll see how the vendor and partner panelists see their experience changing.

CP: Were there any findings that were of particular interest to you?

DK: Some of the cool things that we found is that the people pillar ended up far and above what affects the partner experience the most. We talk a lot about [vendor partner] programs and models, but when it really comes down to the partner’s overall experience, it’s the ability to access and connect to the right people when they need it.

And even more surprising is that it wasn’t the PAM that was most important, but rather the technical support team. It says a lot about what partners are focused on and that’s around hoping their customers will be successful with the technology.

CP: Does this finding resonate with Sungard AS?

Carmen Sorice: In the past year, we actually gave someone on our team the title senior director of partner experience. We realized that ...