Coffee with Craig & Kevin: One Shining Moment with HPE, CBB

Channel Partners' Craig Galbraith and Kevin Morris are "getting down to business." After all, it's the pre-Channel Partners Conference & Expo edition of the Coffee with Craig & Kevin podcast.

Their latest show includes a preview of CP Expo, April 10-13, in Las Vegas, along with interviews that include their first international guest, Xavier Poisson, the vice president of worldwide indirect digital services for HPE; Matt Sanders, national director of channels for DSM; and Rob Messmer, director, indirect channel sales, CBB. You could call it the alphabet soup edition!

Of course, Craig and Kevin include what they consider to be hilarity (see the alphabet soup comment above). Listen and decide if we did indeed have "one shining moment."

