This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Coffee with Craig & Kevin: One Shining Moment with HPE, CBB
April 04, 2017 - Article
Print
Comments

Channel Partners' Craig Galbraith and Kevin Morris are "getting down to business." After all, it's the pre-Channel Partners Conference & Expo edition of the Coffee with Craig & Kevin podcast.

Their latest show includes a preview of CP Expo, April 10-13, in Las Vegas, along with interviews that include their first international guest, Xavier Poisson, the vice president of worldwide indirect digital services for HPE; Matt Sanders, national director of channels for DSM; and Rob Messmer, director, indirect channel sales, CBB. You could call it the alphabet soup edition!

Of course, Craig and Kevin include what they consider to be hilarity (see the alphabet soup comment above). Listen and decide if we did indeed have "one shining moment."

Follow @Craig_Galbraith and @ChannelKevinMo on Twitter.

Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 