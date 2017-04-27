Coffee with Craig & Kevin: Introducing SDxE, Live from Cisco Marketing Velocity

Channel Partners executive editor Craig Galbraith and business-development lead Kevin Morris offer up a recap of this month's Channel Partners Conference & Expo, and welcome several guests to talk about the brand-new SDxE (Software-Defined Everything Enterprise) show to be collocated with Channel Partners Evolution this fall in Austin.

They'll explain how this fall's first-of-its-kind event in the Lone Star State will draw both a traditional Channel Partners audience and a different type of crowd to share experiences and grow their businesses.

Meantime, editor in chief Lorna Garey catches up with Wendy Bahr, SVP, Cisco Global Partner Organization, at the IT giant's Marketing Velocity event in Chicago.

