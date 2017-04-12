This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

MasterMinds: Uncovering Cloud Contact Center Solutions
April 12, 2017 - Article
**Editor's Note: MasterMinds is a biweekly feature in which we invite leading master agents to share information, insights and expert opinions about what’s going on in their agencies, the IT/telecom channel or the business community in general.**

Lily WeibelBy Lily Weibel

The cloud contact center solutions market is sizzling.  According to Gartner, the global market was expected to reach $204 billion by the end of 2016, and will continue growing throughout the foreseeable future.

"The market for public cloud services is continuing to demonstrate high rates of growth across all markets and Gartner expects this to continue through 2017," explained Sid Nag, research director at Gartner. "This strong growth continues to reflect a shift away from legacy IT services to cloud-based services, due to increased trend of organizations pursuing a digital business strategy."

This is a golden opportunity for trusted advisers. Countless organizations today are searching for contact center infrastructure that is cost-effective, efficient and secure. At the same time, businesses are seeking cutting-edge software for workforce optimization and customer experience management.  

There is a great deal of money on the table for the trusted advisers who can successfully pair businesses with these needs with cloud contact solutions providers. 

Here’s how you can get started.

Look for Opportunities 
First, browse the leading verticals in the cloud contact center solutions market and identify segments where you already have a strong foothold and can leverage your expertise. 

The following industries are experiencing the strongest demand for cloud contact center services today: 

Spend some time identifying the industries and customers you want to target, and then move onto the next step: Planning your engagement strategy.

Plan Ahead
Before you approach a customer about a cloud contact center opportunity, make sure you have an accurate sense of the business’s position and needs. 

For example, HIPAA compliance is almost always a…

