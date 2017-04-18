Intelisys-ScanSource: Education Key to Successful Integration

By Edward Gately

Article

Partners are anxious to learn about new opportunities afforded by ScanSource’s acquisition of master agent Intelisys last fall.

That’s according to Jay Bradley, Intelisys’ president, and Mike Baur, ScanSource’s CEO. During last week’s Channel Partners Conference & Expo, they talked about how the two companies are coming together, as well as response from partners.

Intelisys last week announced it is buying the channel assets of Kingcom, a master agent known for its exclusive relationship with Verizon. The deal will give ScanSource a direct supplier relationship.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Bradley and Baur talked about what’s been taking place since the acquisition was completed, and what’s ahead in the coming months leading up to this year’s Channel Connect conference.

Channel Partners: What’s the status of integrating the two companies?

Jay Bradley: I think the highlights are a lot of education on both sides. We’re learning a lot about the ScanSource world and vice versa, and finding ways to come together so we can make one plus one equal four, five or 10. It’s been great.

One of the most exciting things we’re doing is our Super 9 cloud education program. We just completed a couple of them where we included 54 different agencies on the traditional partner side, and then in Phoenix a few weeks ago we completed one with 54 of the ScanSource customers or VARs. And the reviews are just off the charts. It's two different kinds of agendas and tracks, really, because our partners understand the recurring revenue, and the more traditional partners ... they’re still learning about the recurring revenue piece. So this education is critical for them. We completed the thing in Phoenix two to three weeks ago and we’ve already got sales, so they get it. I think we had 54 invites that went out and we had 53 people that showed up that were ScanSource VARs. So that’s one of the most exciting things we’re doing right now.

As we look how to leverage each other’s strengths, and as we come together and integrate the two organizations, education is critical; that’s a critical part of what you have to do. And we get to do it in an environment where people are excited about new opportunities, about new ways to make money, even for our guys on the services side, looking at the hardware opportunities, finding ways to get them credit facilities that they didn’t know they needed or that they could get. Increasing the opportunity for folks to take advantage of our partner investment program. Leveraging the strength and the posture of a Fortune 1000 company as part of the ScanSource family. So these are all things that we’re talking to our partners about and they just couldn’t be more excited.

Mike Baur: What started this was this idea that we believe that end users want to acquire technology and services in a different way in the future. The fact that everything’s connected to the Internet makes it obvious. And every time you see ...