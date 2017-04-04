The Disruptive Power of SD-WAN Is Just the Beginning

By Lynn Haber

Article

Disruption has become the name of the game for channel partners lately, and channel leaders need strategies and blueprints for success. Software-defined networking (SD-WAN) is one technology that partners can’t afford to ignore. Customers are asking questions about it and partners need to have answers.

In the Business Success Seminar technology session, "How the Disruptive Power of SD-WAN is Just the Beginning," being held on Monday, April 10, at next week's Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, industry experts share their knowledge about the SD-WAN market and offer attendees advice on putting together a business strategy around new technologies that’s repeatable and profitable.

Attendees at this preconference seminar will learn about the three buckets of SD-WAN technology; methods to map disruptive offerings to the business opportunity; and maximizing conversation starters and qualifiers.

In this pre-conference Business Success Symposium, session, experts include: Andrew Lydecker, president, Avant; Nathan Grinnell, director, channel sales, at Aryaka; Mike Champion, Xcelocloud; George Just, vice president of sales, West, at Telari, and Eric Sanders, managing partner at eCloud Managed Solutions.

To understand more about SD-WAN and devising a strategy on how to expand your partner business with new technology offerings, we spoke to several of the session participants.

Channel Partners: SD-WAN is a big disrupter in the networking market and needs the indirect channel to get on board. That’s both a great opportunity and a big challenge for partners. Would you address that?

Andrew Lydecker: The challenge is that when there’s a new technology in the market and it’s fundamentally different than the status quo – look at the MPLS market; it’s been around for a long time – with any new disruption comes a tremendous learning curve. Now this learning curve will not be as steep as things like cloud infrastructure and disaster recovery as a service, but there will be a very big learning curve.

Our belief is that however we can give our customers, i.e. the trusted advisers, the VARs, etc., the ability to differentiate themselves in the market and have as much intellectual property as is humanly possible, they will become very successful and this will become very much ...