Grow Up to Grow Your Revenue

By James Anderson

Article

As partners offer more and more new technologies that drive digital transformation, delivering those solutions remains as important as ever.

Kathleen Martin, senior analyst for the 2112 Group, will offers partners advice on how to keep their operations in peak shape, April 12, at the Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas.

Khali Henderson, senior partner at BuzzTheory Strategies and former Channel Partners editor-in-chief is the track chair for the “Growing up to Grow Revenue" session.

We asked Martin and Henderson a couple of questions about their upcoming presentation. The transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Channel Partners: What is one way partners can mature their operations?

Kathleen Martin: Partners can put repeatable processes and structures in place that set expectations, monitor performance, measure results and, if necessary, allow for changes in support of continuous improvement and growth.

While some may believe they don’t have time to create repeatable processes, the reality is that companies can’t afford not to have processes that are repeatable. The benefits resulting from time spent on development of operational capabilities will outweigh the effort and resources wasted to recreate processes each time they’re needed — and often at a higher cost.

Here are a few key steps partners can follow to get started on their path to business maturity:

Have a clear understanding of your organization’s goals and objectives (both short- and long-term).

Document current business processes that will be updated or replaced.

Assess significant process gaps and disparities.

Ensure the development of processes that align with your organization’s overall strategy.

CP: Could you share an example you’ve seen during your career that ties into this subject?

KM: Over the course of many conversations, the average solution provider I’ve spoken with prides itself on technical acumen — not salesmanship or operational skills. While most solution providers emphasize the technology-based value they deliver to their customers, they don’t invest enough in business management and development. That’s a problem, and there’s no question that more needs to be done to improve those capabilities, especially when they express wanting to focus on delivering “business outcomes" and ...