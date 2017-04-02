Education Reform Opens Doors to Partner Opportunity

Article

Specializing in a vertical industry can help partners distinguish themselves from their competitors and become the go-to business for their customers. Case in point — the education market. For partners, the push for education reform that includes the use of technology in the classroom is opening doors for new business.

However, partners need to understand the market, the processes, the language, and develop the overall expertise to specialize in the education market.

In an upcoming session – "From Learning to Earning: How Partners Can Profit From Education Reform" – at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 10-13, in Las Vegas, subject-matter experts will highlight use cases, technologies and trends that are transforming this vertical segment.

Session speakers include: Track chair/moderator T.C. Doyle, senior content director, channel, with MSP Mentor; Rory Jackson, senior network engineer with Business Continuity Technologies; Alan McDonald, president of Allconnected; and Michael Bremmer, CEO at Telecomquotes.com.

McDonald and Jackson met with us to provide some insight into the education vertical and why partners should care.

Channel Partners: Alan, Allconnected has been doing business in the education market for more than a dozen years. Would you share your expertise and tell us about the opportunity today?

Alan McDonald: What drives all spending in K-12 is students and connectivity — if you can get a student connected to curriculum or applications or infrastructure, that’s what drives opportunity.

Education-reform goals for students may be to help them through distance learning, common-core testing, to provide them with educational experiences the might not have had before; in some cases it’s a many-to-one strategy with tablets, and in many cases it’s a one-to-one strategy with tablets or one tablet to every student.

So if you’re playing in networking or wireless or authentication, or you know anything about helping students connect to information in a secure and predictable manner, there’s revenue.

CP: So how is what you experience today in this market different from the past?

AM: In the past, school districts were about capital projects funded largely through bonds and one-time infrastructure projects. Now, very recently, within the last two years, the state of California, for example, has a program called Cloud First — and they’re looking for ...