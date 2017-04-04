DRaaS: Sales Boot Camp

By Edward Gately

Article

Gartner says the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market will grow from less than $1.7 billion this year to more than $11.1 billion by 2021.

That’s about a 46 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), and it’s all monthly recurring revenue. If your DRaaS numbers aren’t growing by double digits, you’re doing something wrong.

During this Channel Partners Conference & Expo concurrent education session titled “DRaaS: Sales Boot Camp," moderator Rachel McNeese, president and founder of Richardson Communications; and panelists Lester Keizer, CEO of Business Continuity Technologies, and Carmen Sorice III, senior vice president of channels at Sungard Availability Services, will help you beef up your DRaaS sales and marketing strategy.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, McNeese, Keizer and Sorice give a sneak peek of what they’ll share with partners.

Channel Partners: How do partners know if their DRaaS sales and marketing strategy is working the way it should?

Rachel McNeese: Billing revenue.

Lester Keizer: It is more than closing the sales and getting new leads. The best way to know if your DRaaS sales and marketing strategy is working is by the “bragging rights" of your customers. If they can brag to their other business friends that they sleep well at night, you have accomplished what you set out to market and sell.

Carmen Sorice: Partners need to make sure they are maximizing DRaaS opportunities with their customers and prospects. Many partners focus on the IT production side, and the recovery services are an afterthought. DRaaS needs to be a core part of the partners' selling motion. Key metrics include: pipeline quarter/quarter growth (and) acceptable win rates against the pipeline.

CP: What are some of the components of a successful DRaaS sales and marketing strategy?

RM: Compelling call to action, communication of clear value, selecting the best medium to find prospects (and) “peeling back the onion" on the different market offerings and find out what is contained in their DRaaS offering, then productizing and customizing it to your client’s specific needs.

LK: Your marketing generates credible leads, your customer retention track record is stellar, you are selling an experience, not just a product or a solution, (and) your case studies are compelling.

CS: Vendor to partner: messaging around how DRaaS will help partners sell more of what they ...