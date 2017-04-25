Check Point Software Pursuing New Customers, Verticals with Global Partners

By Edward Gately

Check Point Software Technologies’ channel chief for the Americas has been busy listening to partners as the cybersecurity vendor continues to evolve its partner program in response to feedback.

Kurt Speck has been Check Point’s head of channel sales for the Americas for nearly nine months. He previously was FireEye’s vice president of Americas West/Latin America. Check Point created his position as part of its strategy for “increased commitment to our partners in terms of our growth strategy and execution," he said.

During last week’s Check Point Experience 2017 (CPX17) conference in Las Vegas, the vendor unveiled its new Infinity cybersecurity architecture. Check Point said Infinity is the first consolidated security across networks, cloud and mobile, providing “unparalleled threat prevention to keep customers protected against the growing number of cyberattacks." It also announced new capabilities and features within the Infinity architecture.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Speck gives an update on Check Point’s partner program and channel strategy, and explains why 2017 is shaping up to be the vendor’s biggest year yet.

Channel Partners: What’s the status of Check Point's partner program? How many partners do you have and what types of companies are they?

Kurt Speck: Our Stars Program is based on certifications, revenue, both in terms of product revenues specifically and total, and then the overall technical capabilities as [they] relate to certifications and training in terms of the various different levels. That’s our program, and so far it’s very well received by our partners. The program itself … is mainly focused on new customer acquisition and emerging technologies for us. And emerging technologies being what we call the future of cybersecurity — so cloud, mobile and advanced threat prevention.

And as far as partners, we have over 5,000 globally, and they range from global SIs to global MSPs, to then the various different key regions – Asia, Europe and the Americas – in terms of VARs, and then on through to both the national and regional level, and then … with distributors and distribution. So the full spectrum as far as the channel and type of partners, ranging from large multibillion-dollar companies on down to regional partners and national distributors across the board.

CP: Have there been changes made to CheckPoint’s channel strategy in recent months?

KS: There’s a continued focus and commitment to our partners in the channel, and me being brought on as far as running the channel in the Americas is just that, increased commitment to our partners and ...