'7 Minutes' with Ziften Channel Sales SVP James Alnwick

Article

**Editor's Note: "7 Minutes" is a new feature where we ask channel executives from startups – or companies new to the Channel Partners audience – a series of quick questions about their businesses and channel programs.**

Channel Partners: Tell us what customers love about your company.



James Alnwick: Customers love that Ziften provides such a unique technology solution for end-to-end endpoint visibility and security that serves both IT and security operations teams. And they love that we combine that with extremely knowledgeable and dedicated people to provide a high-touch experience before, during and after deployment. We couple our great people with great technology to provide a flexible, easy path for customers.

CP: Describe your channel program — levels, heavy on certifications, open or selective?

JA: We have a flexible channel program for our channel partners. We don`t add partners just to add partners; we look for partners that can add significant value and give us the best path to solve customers' problems. Because we have the latest technology, we tend to attract a mix of national/multinational and boutique regional channel partners.

Our most successful relationships are with channel partners that take advantage of our strong – and I mean very strong – technology partnerships (these integrations include IBM, Fortinet, Splunk, among others), to provide larger, more holistic customer solutions. And Ziften provides a simple, straightforward deal-registration process, and strong pre- and post-sales technical support.

CP: Quick-hit answers: Percentage of sales through the channel, number of partners, average margin. Go.

JA: Approximately 70 percent of Ziften sales are through channel partners, and that number is increasing. We have 55 registered channel partners. And we do not disclose our margins publicly, but our channel partners have been very pleased with the margins, and the flexibility we give them to win deals!

CP: What is the one thing that makes you stand out from competitors?

JA: We consistently hear from customers that Ziften’s pre- and post-sales support were instrumental in their decision to select Ziften, and continue to be a reason that they stay with Ziften. From a platform standpoint, customers love the visibility and control across all their endpoints that other solutions do not provide.

CP: How do you think your technology portfolio will change in the next three years?

JA: With our state-of-the-art backend architecture, our focus will continue to support IT and security operations with ...