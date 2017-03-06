Why Cloud UC Control Is Imperative for Mobile Security

By Edward Gately

Article

Many customers will fine-tune their cloud strategies in 2017. Have you reminded them lately that not all cloud offerings are created equal when it comes to mobile security?

Remember that calls can rove among networks on the public side — 5G is backward-compatible all the way to 2G, and Wi-Fi offload is a factor, which creates mobile security challenges. How will you help end users migrate safely and seamlessly between networks?

During this Channel Partners Conference & Expo concurrent education session titled, “Why Cloud UC Control is Imperative for Mobile Security," Curtis Peterson, RingCentral’s engineering, operations and product technology executive, will discuss the importance of mobile security in cloud offerings.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Peterson provided a sneak peek of what he’ll share with partners.

Channel Partners: What do partners need to look for when ensuring optimum mobile security is included in cloud offerings?

Peterson: People need to be looking for a complete solution, end to end. Mobile security is not simply putting a device on MDM (mobile device management) and locking the device down. Partners need to look for vendors that can exist beyond MDM, have true data management throughout the transaction life cycle, and for vendors that are well credentialed in security.

Channel Partners: How can partners help end users migrate safely and seamlessly between networks?

Peterson: This is an area where partners can deliver tremendous value. Most customers left to their own devices overcomplicate the migration and take too much data with them. Partners can enter a true consultative state with the customer and determine the exact information required for the migration, and to remove complexity and unnecessary data to the maximum extent possible.

Channel Partners: What are the potential dangers if mobile security isn't part of a cloud UC offering?

Peterson: Today, many people use their mobile device for work and for personal use, and they use the same phone number for both. For the company, this is a bad policy. If the end user leaves the company, the end user can have company contacts, voicemails, texts [and] phone logs with all the people they worked with at their previous employer. On the threat side, companies need to be assured that ...