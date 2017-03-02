UCaaS: Sales Boot Camp

By Edward Gately

The global unified communications (UC) market will reach $143 billion by 2024, says Grand View Research.

The explosive growth is being driven by international expansion, and an increasing need for real-time and efficient communication systems that enhance the inter-organizational exchange of information. Partners need to be ready to seize this revenue-generating opportunity.

During this Channel Partners Conference & Expo concurrent education session titled “UCaaS: Sales Boot Camp," moderator Joel Maloff, course developer at The SIP School, and panelists Shelby Cooper, West Unified Communications Services’ vice president of wholesale sales and support, Brian Crotty, Broadview Networks’ COO, and William Rubio, CallTower’s chief revenue officer, will tell partners how they can prosper selling UCaaS.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, they provide a sneak peak of the information they’ll share with partners.

Channel Partners: Are customers' UCaaS needs changing? What are some of the latest trends?

Shelby Cooper: The mobile workforce is projected to comprise nearly three-quarters of our country’s employees by 2020. As the workforce becomes more mobile, customers are increasingly looking for UCaaS solutions that enable their employees to work and collaborate from anywhere.

Organizations’ mad dash to the cloud has paved the way for emerging persistent collaboration tools like Cisco Spark, Slack, and Microsoft Teams. These UC newcomers are challenging business leaders and IT teams to rethink the way they collaborate across different platforms while achieving ROI through adoption. Customers are increasingly looking for flexible solutions that enable employees to interact more frequently and to keep a pulse on projects in real-time.

As the recent partnership between Cisco and Microsoft illustrates, interoperability is also becoming a major focus in the collaboration industry. Improved interoperability across vendors allows customers to make smarter, more scalable UC investments while removing burdensome communication silos.

Brian Crotty: Customer needs are always changing and UCaaS providers have to keep pace. We have seen a few trends that are defining our development cycle.

The first is an increase in knowledge about and demand for a secure platform. While most agents understand that systems hosted in the cloud are less vulnerable to local disasters, thefts and hacks, most do not realize calls and messages should be encrypted when carried over the Internet.

Customers are also seeking platforms that have APIs, plug-ins and integrations available for CRM and other business applications. Businesses want to see the big data and statistics that go as deep as which sales representative made the most calls on a certain day.

Additionally, end users want to have ...