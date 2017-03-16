The Incredible Expanding Line Card: 3 Ways To Grow Smart

By Edward Gately

There are right and wrong ways to add new products and services to your line card.

Don’t get dazzled by technology. Instead, focus on clients and verticals, what value you can add and your staff's strengths.

During this Channel Partners Conference & Expo concurrent education session titled, “The Incredible Expanding Line Card: 3 Ways to Grow Smart," Mike Barnes, Continuum’s director of new partner development, will tell partners how to get the most out of adding new products and services to their line cards.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Barnes gave a sneak peek into the information he’ll share with partners.

Channel Partners: What should be your motivation and approach when adding new products and services to your line card?

Mike Barnes: Adding products should really be driven by your client needs. While new technology and flashy features might seem like something you can easily pitch to your customers, what’s their true motivation to adopt and make the move unless there’s some regulatory requirement or vital business need? If they are already paying for services that they aren’t utilizing or seeing a true return on investment from, it might be difficult to add something else onto their plate, let alone you selling it to net-new clients. Stop and listen to the top two or three complaints you get from your clients each month and start there.

CP: What are some common mistakes/pitfalls that can occur when adding to your line card?

MB: Some of the biggest pitfalls come from not having a clear strategy and set of goals. When considering any addition to your line card, make sure you can clearly answer the following: Who is this a solution for, what’s my adoption and timing goals, and how do I plan to market and sell this solution? A great exercise is to have a matrix and map out exactly who you’re going to target.

Other times, it’s remembering that it’s OK to say no and to walk away. Trying to have the solution for everyone and every situation is going to pull you away from the things you do best, and you’ll end up with ...