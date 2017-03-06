ServiceNow: Partners Play Big Role in Lofty Annual Revenue Goals

By Edward Gately

Article

Enterprise software vendor ServiceNow reached $1.4 billion in revenue last year and wants to increase that to $4 billion in 2020 with a lot of help from its partners.

On Feb. 27, the company announced the appointment of John Donahoe, formerly eBay’s president and CEO, and PayPal’s current chairman of the board, as its new president and CEO. Frank Slootman, current president, CEO and chairman of the board, will continue as chairman after stepping down from his management role on April 3.

Prior to joining eBay, Donahoe was president and CEO of Bain & Co., a global consulting firm.

ServiceNow also appointed SalesForce’s Tony Beller as vice president of worldwide alliances and channels.

In addition, it has appointed Adam McCarthy as head of alliances and channels in Asia Pacific and Japan, and Brent Paterson as head of alliances and channels in Australia and New Zealand. The company said the hires reflect its increasing focus on partners by region.

Also recently, ServiceNow and IBM announced a multi-year global partnership to accelerate the adoption of intelligent automation on a single cloud platform for IT, human resources, customer service and security.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Chris Pope, ServiceNow’s senior director of strategy, talks about the crucial role partners play in his company’s rapid growth.

Channel Partners: How much of ServiceNow’s targeted revenue of $4 billion in 2020 will be generated by partners?

Chris Pope: We feel probably somewhere in the region of 60 percent of that number will be coming from us organically, and the rest of that $4 billion will be delivered by our partner ecosystem, [which is] leading the charge to not only sell the product, but also do the implementation and then also the maintenance, development and support for that platform for their customers as well.

Channel Partners: Can you tell me about your partner program and channel strategy? How do they differ from your competitors?

Pope: We have what we call technology partners who want to build a solution on our platform and then sell it through our store, very similar to Apple or Google, and those models. They want to sell to enterprises. So you’ve got smaller shops, smaller partners in some cases, who build some cool apps, good functionality, but don’t necessarily have the leverage, reach or the marketing might of ServiceNow. But through our store, they’re able to get to some really, really big, strategic customers around the world as a result. And that just makes life so much easier growing and expanding the platform.

And then in the real sort of channel space, for the first couple of years they were definitely doing more ...