Retail's Transformation: From Hot Deals to Meaningful Experiences

By Edward Gately

Article

**Editor's Note: Register now for the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, the gathering place for the technology services community, April 10-13, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.**

Drones, predictive analytics, virtual reality (VR) and more are transforming retail.

The strategies of mega giants such as Sears, JCPenney, Macy's and others aren’t working. Instead of being a place where consumers shop, retail is becoming an activity that customers “experience." This evolution will have a profound impact on your customers and go-to-market strategies.

During this Channel Partners Conference & Expo concurrent education session titled, “Retail’s Transformation: From Hot Deals to Meaningful Experiences," Kris Bliesner, 2nd Watch’s CTO; Darrin Swan, Infinit Consulting’s CEO; and Matt Hutchings, Dolomite Technology’s president and CEO; will talk about the innovations, use cases and market dynamics transforming one of America’s most-storied industries.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Bliesner and Swan give a sneak peek into the information they’ll share with partners.

Channel Partners: The traditional retail strategy is failing, with nearly all big-name retailers suffering heavy losses. What do today's customers want?

Kris Bliesner: Customers want to be met where they are, when they are and how they are. It’s not enough to say I have this product or service for you; today’s consumers have higher expectations for what you as a retailer can do for them. Take Amazon’s order button as an example. People are willing to pay to get a faster way to refresh their supply. Why do I have to go through hoops to buy things when I need them — I want the retailer to be smarter about how to reach me where I am at and when I need something.

Darrin Swan: Mobile shopping and engagement. In store and out of store … and it’s all about millennials and mobile. If customers can’t completely interact with your brand on their mobile device — failure!

CP: How can the channel help this industry? Are there big opportunities for partners?

KB: There are big opportunities for the channel and partners to help retailers build out the new capabilities to address this sea change in consumer behavior. From big-data analytics to machine learning, to smart edge devices – there are a ton of ways that partners can help get large retailers there quicker and faster than they can go on their own. Large retailers are cruise ships and partners can be the tug boats or smaller cruisers out front charting the waters and helping move when the business can’t move itself fast enough. These force-extension opportunities are not new, but due to the changing landscape, we believe large retailers will need to lean even more heavily on partners that have the skills and platforms to move them in a different direction faster. In my opinion, the opportunity is larger for ...