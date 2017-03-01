New Windstream Channel Chief Preps for EarthLink Integration

By Edward Gately

Article

With its $1.1 billion purchase of EarthLink now complete, Windstream plans to launch a new, consolidated partner program this summer.

That’s according to Olen Scott, Windstream’s new channel chief. He previously was EarthLink’s vice president of partner channels. Jason Dishon, Windstream’s former channel chief, has left the company to pursue other opportunities. Windstream announced the changes after the merger closed Monday.

Scott will be responsible for designing, operating and supporting Windstream’s channel sales organization. During his tenure at EarthLink, he led the company’s indirect distribution channel, focusing on agent and VAR partnerships in managed network and cloud services.

The two service providers announced their plans to merge in November after rumors swirled about a potential deal and both companies reported decreased third-quarter earnings.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Scott talks about the process of combining the two companies’ channel strategies and programs, and what partners have to look forward to in the coming months.

Channel Partners: As Windstream’s new channel chief, how is the scope of your job going to change?

Olen Scott: The scope of the job in terms of what the role entails doesn’t really change terribly much. The opportunities that we have to bring to the partner marketplace and our combined customers I think grow tremendously, and we’ve been celebrating that and looking forward to it since the day we announced the definitive merger agreement. We just fit together extremely well. We’ve got very similar corporate cultures. On the other hand, Windstream’s got tremendous network assets, four-and-a-half times the fiber route miles that EarthLink had (and) 40 markets with fixed wireless. Those are things that EarthLink couldn’t bring to our partner community. Meanwhile, EarthLink has a highly developed and mature enterprise accounts program and process, and products, so those two things marry up very well. So our charter now is to go evangelize those benefits to our partner community and to put them inside of an ecosystem that makes the most sense for them.

CP: How do the two companies’ channel strategies compare? Do they differ much? Will it be a challenge to align them?

OS: Will it be a challenge? No. I mean it’s work, right? But no, because we have tremendous executive support and sponsorship from Windstream. We had very similar channel strategies, but EarthLink was probably four to six quarters further down that path. We started it a little sooner. Both companies had strategies that are aimed at the enterprise markets, they’re aimed at the larger distributed enterprise, multi-service kinds of customers. We’re just a little further ahead and so we’ve got some time-tested strategies that we know work well; they resonated really well with our partner community when we did them at EarthLink. So now we look to employ those, but not just that. We’re taking a fresh look at everything to see what makes the most sense for the partner community. And excitingly, we’ve got our ...