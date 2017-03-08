New Tactics for Selling Next-Gen Technology

By Lynn Haber

Article

**Editor's Note: Register now for the Business Success Symposium Preconference, sponsored by Verizon, as part of your Channel Partners Conference & Expo package.**

Marketing has never come easy to most channel-partner firms — if it’s been on their radar at all. That approach is a death knell in today’s economy.

There are no ifs, ands or buts today about the fact that partner firms must have a marketing strategy. In particular, marketing leaders at partner organizations need to be thinking about embracing today’s top marketing trends, particularly as business decision makers get younger. They also must know what tools are available to help them and how to effectively incorporate these tools in their marketing strategy.

That will be the thrust of Luanne Tierney’s keynote titled, “New Tactics for Selling Next-Gen Tech," at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo Business Success Symposium in Las Vegas, April 10.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Tierney, who has 25 years of marketing experience, shares her marketing expertise. She’s a board member, investor, speaker and author. Tierney was the vice president of global partner marketing at Cisco, as well as at Juniper Networks, and was a senior marketing executive at Proofpoint, a cybersecurity firm, among others. She’s currently a managing member and chief marketing officer (CMO) at Fivesky, a next-gen solution provider with expertise in designing security, cloud and data-center solutions for businesses globally.

Channel Partners: You’ve been in the tech industry long enough to understand how partners have dealt with marketing. Share your perspective.

Luanne Tierney: Most partners struggle with their marketing efforts. I’d say that about 80 percent of partners out there treat marketing as an afterthought versus leading with marketing as an important aspect of their business.

CP: What’s the problem with that approach?

LT: As one of my business partners says, “You have to be marketing led or you’re dead in this digital business economy." The more new decision makers come into play — they Google you, they Google your company … everything is changing now.

For example, there used to be B-B and B-C and it was very different. But that’s all changing now. What used to be B-C has moved into B-B. Why? Because it’s all about relationships and people to people, and choosing brands based on people that they [decision makers] can identify with. So when you look at social media, it’s all about human to human.

CP: So what does this trend mean for partners and marketing?

LT: It means that social marketing is on the rise. In the past, big brands with big budgets controlled everything. Now, the opportunity to drive your brand and thought leadership does not solely rely on ...