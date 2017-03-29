More Cloud Means More Security Sales

By James Anderson

Rising demand for cloud services has led to a rise in security demand.

Five channel experts will discuss the security space on the Jive Big Stage at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference and Expo, April 10-13, in Las Vegas.

Nicole Eagan, CEO of Darktrace Limited; Michael Goodenough, Omada Solutions North East Principal Architect; Vincent Lee, director of global security services for Verizon; Andy Singleton, director of security solutions engineering for Masergy; and David Singleton, Panda Security’s director of channel sales, will go discuss what the security market offers for partners.

We caught up with some of the panels to preview their session. The transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Channel Partners: How does the security space look different from five years ago? What has changed?

Nicole Eagan: The threat landscape is changing rapidly; it’s no longer just about compromised websites or stolen data. Today’s threats are far more insidious, aiming to disrupt or undermine the very integrity of our data. These “trust attacks" target all sectors and company sizes. We’re also seeing the beginnings of a new generation of cyber warfare, which itself relies on AI technologies. These attackers use machine intelligence to enter an organization and learn how to blend in.

These sophisticated threats demand that defenders be equipped with self-learning technologies too. Rules and signatures are not sufficient on their own to combat these evolving attacks, as security technologies now must be able to defend against previously unknown threats. Against this backdrop, machine learning has become a buzzword in the security space. But there are surprisingly few technologies that are taking a fundamental approach to using machine learning, one that self-learns an organization’s “pattern of life" and establishes an understanding of normal behavior in order to spot abnormal activity as it emerges, even acting automatically to curb the threat.

Michael Goodenough: In the past five to 10 years there has been a giant push to cloud and building services around an extended infrastructure. The primary focuses have been hybrid data-center migrations, digital transformations and disaster recoveries. Today, security is the No. 1 concern for most companies — big and small. The heightened awareness is abundant and a part of almost everyone’s conversations at home and at the office. Each conversation leads to ...