Mobility Panel Aims to 'Scare' Partners

By James Anderson

Article

Evolving mobility trends are taking channel partners out of their comfort zones, and that’s good.

Five business professionals will share more insight on how mobility is affecting the channel, April 11, at the Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas. Bruce Rose, lead product development manager for AT&T Partner Solutions; Frank Alberson, senior sales manager for Samsung; Nick Raj, sales training specialist for Asavie; Chris Koeneman, senior vice president of sales for MOBI; and Telecomquotes.com CEO Michael Bremmer will take to the Jive Big Stage as part of our "Mobility City" education programming.

We caught up with four of the panelists to get a glimpse of their subject matter. The transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Channel Partners: What’s one interesting development you’ve seen in mobility over the last year?

Bruce Rose: The mobility space continues to evolve quickly, driving new and creative solutions for increasingly complex customer needs. This opens up immense opportunity for solution providers to step in and provide expertise. In the AT&T Partner Exchange, we’re seeing Internet of Things (IoT) adoption accelerate as solution providers establish their IoT strategies. More so than ever, they are proactively engaging their customers in IoT conversations to understand their needs and are collaborating with them to identify solutions. The channel is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the explosive growth in IoT, and we’re excited to see so many solution providers are already seizing it.

Nick Raj: One of the most interesting developments in this space for me is an increasing customer recognition that the internet can be a big and scary space when you hand a device to your employees and don’t put anything between them and the digital world out there. When it comes to physical locations or even local area networks, it’s the norm to put protocols in place to address things like productivity, reputation, and security; however, doing this in the mobile space has been slower to evolve. When I speak with customers, it’s becoming clear that this is a top-of-mind issue in today’s world.

Michael Bremmer: The ability to choose your caller ID "persona" when dialing with your mobile device — using mobile VoIP from your native iPhone or Android dialer, using your business caller ID.

This also opens up a world of call analytics, the ability to record calls, and truly makes the "iDevice" a part of the corporate phone system without being as clunky. As an iWatch user, it has been interesting to see developers finally understand people how people use really use it, instead of what they assume people wanted. More importantly, I love the cellular watches designed for kids too young for a cellphone that allow them to call five important people. Having elderly parents, I think this will also be huge for that market (think “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up").

I also am constantly amazed [by] how much better some apps are getting and others (Salesforce, I’m talking to you) aren’t. The future isn’t mobile; that’s the expectation.

Frank Alberson: Customers becoming more interested ...