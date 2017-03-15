Microsoft Azure and Services Success

By Edward Gately

Have you considered developing your own “special sauce" software offering? Microsoft has a cloud for that.

During this Channel Partners Conference & Expo keynote presentation titled, “Camp Innovation: Azure and Services Success," Rokeya Jones, Microsoft director of technical evangelism for the East, will discuss opportunities with Azure and ways Microsoft is looking to work with the channel on innovation — including developing profitable custom services.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Jones provides a sneak peak of the information she plans to share with partners.

Channel Partners: What are some of the ways that Microsoft is working with the channel on innovation?

Rokeya Jones: Early Adopter Program: We educate users by coding with you and then Microsoft sponsors PR to increase marketplace visibility, all at no additional cost.

Bots

Cognitive services (like Face API)

Windows applications

Azure App Services

Xamarin (code once in C# and produce mobile apps for all phones)

PowerBI Embedded

CP: Can you give an example of opportunities for partners with Azure cloud?

RJ: One of the best ways to help the channel to get up and running on Azure is to help them move their current operations to the cloud, usually in stages. For example, they could have customers with (a) web application that consists of a web server, a database server, and data processing and analytics. They could move the database servers into SQL Azure and run their web app in Azure App Service. They could open the door to new features by using Machine Learning, PowerBI, etc.

Another popular introduction to the cloud is a “lift and shift" operation. For example, they could have a server set up in an on-premises environment that runs a few applications and processes. They could shift that load to a virtual machine (VM) in the cloud.

CP: What would be an example of some of the latest innovations with Azure?

RJ: GE Healthcare has an ecosystem of cloud partners and decided to take advantage of the Microsoft Azure platform with its IaaS offering. Moving to the cloud would offer multiple benefits, including easier, more centralized software distribution and management, and better scalability. The company was also drawn to ...