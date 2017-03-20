MHO Networks VP Plans Channel Changes, Admonishes Comcast

By Edward Gately

Expanding to the East Coast, becoming a household name within the business and partner communities, and onboarding more master agents are all goals of Jamie Minner, MHO Networks’ new vice president of sales.

Minner was brought on board to help develop and expand MHO's presence. He previously was Momentum Telecom’s vice president of sales, forming their retail sales strategy and implementation process. He also previously held vice president positions at Cbeyond and Comcast.

MHO is a wide-area network WAN and internet solutions provider offering high-speed data services. Its independently owned network is designed on Federal Communications Commission-licensed point-to-point microwave radio architecture covering many metro areas.

Its existing markets include Denver, Southern California, Phoenix, Dallas/Fort Worth and the San Francisco Bay Area. Its sales have been strictly through the channel for the past eight years.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Minner shares his goals for his first two to three months, and says partners are excited about the coming changes in partner strategy and product.

Channel Partners: Tell us about MHO’s partner ecosystem. What types of companies does it work with and does it currently have a partner program?

Jamie Minner: MHO does currently have a partner program and the ecosystem has essentially been around smaller partners that have more intimate relationships with the customer where MHO can deal directly with the customer or ask intimate questions to get an idea of how the customer is going to be using the broadband circuit and what is best suited for that customer. This is my second stint at MHO; the first was to do consulting work around building the partner program in southern California, and I left to take a job where we built an entire sales organization at Momentum Telecom. And through that process and through the relationships that I’ve made throughout the industry, MHO wanted to do something very similar, and came back and said, "Hey, let’s do this full time. So our focus now is going to be taking the existing program and enhancing it through new products, as well as through making it a little more efficient to work with MHO.

CP: What’s your take on MHO’s current channel strategy? Are changes needed?

JM: Definitely. MHO currently has partners now that are very loyal and do a lot of business with MHO, but for eight years, the product really has not changed, so that partner community has become a little stagnant. So our hope now is to ...