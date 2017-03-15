MasterMinds: The Branding Experience

By Joe DiPastena

Branding goes way beyond just a logo or graphic element. When you think about your brand, you really want to think about your entire customer experience — everything from your logo, your website, your social media experiences and the way you answer the phone to the way your customers experience your staff. When you look at this broad definition of branding, it can be a bit overwhelming to think about what it involves.

In short: Your brand is the way your customer perceives you.

It's critical to be aware of your brand experience and have a plan to create just the right one for your business. A good brand doesn’t just happen; it's a well thought out and strategic plan.

Many small organizations and startups neglect spending the necessary time thinking about their brand in this broad sense and the impact it has on their business. Let’s look at 10 reasons why digging into your brand is so important.

1. Branding promotes recognition.

People prefer to business with companies with which they are familiar. If your branding is consistent and easy to recognize, it can help people feel more at ease purchasing your products or services.

2. Your brand sets you apart from the competition.

In today’s global market, it's critical to stand apart from the crowd. You are no longer competing on a local stage; your organization is now competing in the global economy. How do you stand out from the thousands, even millions, of similar organizations around the world?

3. Your brand tells people about your business DNA.

Your full brand experience, from visual elements such as the logo to the way your phones are answered, tell your customer about the kind of company you are. Are all of these points of contact telling the right story?

4. Your brand provides motivation and direction for your staff.

A clear brand strategy provides the clarity that your staff needs to be successful. It tells them how to act, how to win and how to meet the organization’s goals.

5. A strong brand generates referrals.

People love to tell others about the brands they like. People wear brands, eat…