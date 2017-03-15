Managed Security Services: The Next Opportunity

By Edward Gately

The global managed security services market will reach nearly $30 billion by 2020, as enterprises and SMBs alike turn to managed security services as their preferred cybersecurity deployment model, according to Allied Market Research.

After all, it’s not like they can hire. During this Channel Partners Conference & Expo concurrent education session titled, “Managed Security Services: The Next Opportunity," Tina Gravel, Cryptzone’s senior vice president; Bill Gauthier, Armor’s director of strategic alliances; Cameron Tousley, ESET North America’s partner community manager; and David Venable, Masergy’s vice president of cybersecurity, will tell partners how they can capitalize on this increasing demand.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Gravel, Gauthier, Tousley and Venable give a sneak peek into the information they’ll share with partners.

Channel Partners: What is fueling the growth in the managed security services market?

Tina Gravel: Managed security services are growing because cybersecurity is a fast-moving target. Very often it makes sense to outsource due to the requirement for specialized knowledge and the overall shortage in skilled personnel that can do the work. You need the resources but may not be able to attract and/or hire yourself.

Bill Gauthier: The growth of the public cloud, in addition to the shared responsibility matrix for security in the cloud, are significant drivers. Plus, with the cybersecurity skill gap having more than 2 million openings globally, organizations need help managing security because experts are difficult to recruit and retain.

Cameron Tousley: a) Financial flexibility/increased cash flow for end-user customers: having a fixed monthly payment versus spending an entire yearly budget upfront is attractive for end users who would rather allocate larger portions of their total budget to help grow their business all year long.

Also: b) convenience; and c) expertise.

David Venable: Companies of all sizes are finding it hard to attract and retain security talent. That's compounded by ever rising salaries. A managed security service lets IT teams bolster their security posture with 24x7 human monitoring, the latest technologies to detect and defend corporate networks, and predictable operating expenses. Some managed services also work with the existing security solutions companies have in place such as firewalls and intrusion detection systems.

CP: How does a partner stand out in this increasingly competitive market?

