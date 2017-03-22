How to Pull Together a Winning IT Team

By Lynn Haber

Article

**Editor's Note: Register now for the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, the gathering place for the technology services community, April 10-13, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.**

The war is on for IT talent. How to find, attract and retain IT professionals is a challenge that resonates throughout the partner ecosystem.

Unemployment for security professionals is at zero, and staffing firm Robert Half Technology predicts that starting salaries for tech pros overall will rise 3.8 percent in 2017. Some tech jobs will demand even higher increases: data scientists, 6.4 percent; big-data engineers, 5.8 percent, and network security engineers, 5.7 percent. Women entering technology are 45 percent more likely than their male peers to leave the field within a year, according to the Harvard Business Review.

As many hiring managers know, it’s a sellers market and companies have to be creative if they want to fill empty slots or new positions. Industry pros participating in the upcoming keynote, "Camp Talent: Pull Together a Winning Team" – at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, address creative ways to attract and keep the talent needed to grow a successful business.

Session participants include: moderator Nancy Ridge, executive vice president, Telecom Brokers; and panelists Tim Hebert, chief client officer, Carousel Industries; Andrew Lydecker, president, Avant Communications; and, Emily Lundi, director, talent and organization development, Ingram Micro. We caught up with Hebert and Lundi, and asked them to preview their session.

Channel Partners: What do you see happening in the job market?

Tim Hebert: The language I use when I talk about this is that there’s a talent war going on. It’s similar to baseball free agency — there’s a small pool of talent and it’s not getting bigger. It’s staying static in size and some may argue that it’s shrinking with people exiting the IT industry, whether that’s people retiring or young women who started their career in IT and decid[ing] for whatever reason, to leave.

At the same time, the need for talent is growing; everyone wants the talent that’s in the pool. So what you’re seeing is the price of talent rise to astronomical levels – in many cases for mediocre talent – which won’t help you change your business model successfully.

My whole focus as a business owner and as a person involved with workforce issues in my state (Rhode Island) is, how do we increase the size of that pool? How do we create talent that makes that pool richer, deeper and more diversified?

CP: Emily, in your job the focus is on associate development, engagement, leadership development, talent planning and performance management, and goal setting, among other things. Share some thoughts on the issue of employee retention today.

Emily Lundi: As the talent pool shrinks, companies have to step up and identify what they’re doing to create an environment, internally, that will allow them to attract top talent and how to keep them.

So, at Ingram Micro, we make sure that ...