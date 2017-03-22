Health Care Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

By Edward Gately

Though health care is nearly 20 percent of the U.S. economy, it’s a been a tough market for partners to crack.

It’s highly regulated, very fragmented and technologically complex. But innovation and reform have created opportunities for MSPs, agents and more — from big data to cybersecurity, and everything in between.

During this Channel Partners Conference & Expo concurrent education session titled, “The Market Will See You Now," Abdi Ahmed, president/CTO of NetServe Systems; Clark Atwood, president of Concierge Core Services; and Chris Johnson, director of compliance and security services at WheelHouse IT; will talk about key opportunities and trends that are driving this dynamic market.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Ahmed, Atwood and Johnson give a sneak peek into the information they’ll share with partners.

Channel Partners: What are some of the challenges solution providers face when trying to crack the health-care market?

Abdi Ahmed: The biggest challenge in cracking the health-care market is that it is highly overregulated (and), as a result, medical professionals are reluctant in doing business with service providers that they don't know well or are not properly vetted.

Clark Atwood: Industry terminology, knowledge of compliance requirements (and) group-buying organizations or associations may have some buying controls.

Chris Johnson: There really [aren't] a whole lot of challenges anymore to crack the health-care market; the challenges are once you are selling or providing services [to] the health-care market. Just like any regulated industry, health care comes with a lot of responsibility and regulatory requirements tied to protecting ePHI (electronic patient health information). It is vague in many ways on how to meet regulatory compliance, and the penalties, fines and possibly even criminal charges can close the doors of a medical practice. Once you understand the ins and outs of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance and have done your due diligence to get your own business into a place of compliance, then it is all doable.

CP: What are some of the key trends taking place in health care that solution providers need to know?

AA: Four years ago, if I had suggested to a doctor that he or she needs to put [his or her] data in the cloud, they would look at me as if I'm from another planet. Today, if I don't talk to them about the cloud, they think something is wrong with me and my presentation. The rate at which cloud services are being adopted in the health-care industry is just amazing. It is very hard to visit a practice that doesn't have a cloud-based EMR/EHR.

CA: Consolidation has been going for some time. This drives economies of scale in the industry. So there are fewer and fewer small and medium opportunities.

The industry is still trying to balance compliance requirements with flexibility. Regulations are sure to change, so now they are starting to understand that the choices they make today need to be flexible with the political changes of tomorrow.

Someday the tide will turn back to ...