Going Global: The Channel's Expanding Horizons

By Lynn Haber

Article

Cloud computing has allowed channel partners to expand their business beyond their local and regional turfs to new markets and customers — and that includes going global. But do North American channel partners have global expansion on their radar? Are partners concerned about how Trump administration policies may help or harm these plans?

Recent research from Channel Partners and the 451 Alliance can provide some answers. We caught up with Sean Riley, director of Alliance Partnerships at 451 Research, presenter at the session, "Going Global: The Channel’s Expanding Horizon," at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 10-13, to learn a bit about what’s ahead at next month’s presentation.

Channel Partners: Tell us about the research and data that you’ll be pulling from?

Sean Riley: I’ll be going through two new reports. One report is a post election survey – IT under President Trump – which may be most interesting if not polarizing; and the other report looks at global channel expansion.

The first survey asked Alliance members, people in the IT industry, about some of Trump's new policies and the impact on issues such as the global economy, innovation, job creation, regulation and potential travel issues. The Global Channel Expansion report surveyed the IT channel on issues related to going global — why, where or why not.

CP: What made you look at global expansion in the partner community? Is it a hot topic?

SR: Yes, it is. Quite honestly there was a renewed interest on our end to understand why the channel hasn’t expanded more globally in the last year or so. Then, as policies such as immigration and protectionism shaped the 2016 election in the U.S. as well as in Britain with Brexit, it became more geopolitical as well. We wondered if this was influencing expansion plans.

CP: So what did the surveys uncover about partners’ global expansion plans?

SR: I’m oversimplifying here, but culture, language and communications were big issues for partners — also, tax code, regulations and compliance were other issues. From an objective level, this totally makes sense, but we need to recognize within the channel that if you’re a smaller business, these things take on a bigger role. So how to figure out regulations around imports and tariffs and duties around physical products and ...