Coffee with Craig & Kevin: CenturyLink's Channel Chief, 2112's Larry Walsh
March 02, 2017 - Article
In this jam-packed edition of Channel Partners' Coffee with Craig & Kevin, the guys talk about the "experience areas" at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo.

Also, you'll hear Craig's interviews with CenturyLink channel chief John DeLozier and Intelisys co-founder Rick Dellar at the recent CenturyLink Ascend event.

But that's not all — we welcome The 2112 Group's Larry Walsh to the show to talk about his firm's latest channel research. And expect a few Academy Awards jokes along the way in a podcast with an underlying theme of rock 'n' roll.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith and business development lead @ChannelKevinMo on Twitter.

