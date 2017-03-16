Coffee with Craig & Kevin: Verizon's Schijns, Clinton Email Server

Article

It could be the biggest edition of Coffee with Craig & Kevin podcast to date.

The guys interview David DeCamillis of Platte River Networks to preview his session at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo. Topic?: Crisis prevention. And does he have a doozy of a story to tell about his company's involvement in the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server.

But that's far from all. Craig files a report from the PlanetOne Communications Tech Tour in Newport Beach, California, where he caught up with Verizon channel chief Janet Schijns. She outlines what people can expect from her keynote at the show — including a special celebrity guest who will join her on stage.

And yes, there are plenty of hijinks to accompany this serious business — ya know, if you've got a funny bone. Call it the March Madness edition.

Follow @Craig_Galbraith and @ChannelKevinMo on Twitter.