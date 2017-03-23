Cloud Experts: Customer Needs, More Choices Control the Conversation

By James Anderson

The cloud market has matured in the last two years, as partners and their customers rethink how the technology helps their business.

Two cloud experts will elaborate on those challenges, April 11, at the Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas.

Matt Sanders, national director of channels at DSM, and David McCullough, Megaport’s cloud strategy director for the Americas, will discuss their observation of the cloud space on the Jive Big Stage in the expo hall. It's part of the programming associated with the Cloud Computing Lab experience area. Jaime Zarate, executive director of cloud services for Richardson Communications, will moderate the talk.

Channel Partners spoke to Sanders and McCullough to get a taste for what they might be discussing in April. We have edited the Q&A transcript for length and clarity.

Channel Partners: What’s one observation you’ve made regarding the cloud market in the last year?

Matt Sanders: To me, 2016 was a very important year for the cloud space. The idea of “the cloud" was massively overhyped, confusing many, and scaring most agents from adopting the technology. We have seen so many companies go to “the cloud" and then leave — realizing they weren’t solving any of their business needs. Cloud 2.0 allows us to leverage cloud offerings from multiple cloud solutions, and solve actual business requirements. In the last year, we have seen the adoption of ... IaaS, public cloud, SD-WAN, and many others. Not only have we seen customers embracing the new technology, but we have also seen the channel accept the challenge to position these services properly.

David McCullough: Enterprise customers continue to look for more choices when it comes to public cloud and "as a service" providers for their business. According to RightScale’s State of the Cloud 2016 report, the enterprise consumes approximately six mission-critical “as a service" applications, on average. This number increases every year and enterprises are looking for better ways to connect their on-premises data center environments with their cloud environments. As such, demand for network architecture that provides flexible private cloud interconnection is on the rise.

With a private "direct connect" solution, a cloud service provider allows [its] enterprise customers to benefit from public internet bypass, greater security and increased performance. Applications and workloads are increasingly dictating how the underlying network is designed for the enterprise. Because enterprises are accustomed to consuming cloud storage, compute, PaaS, and SaaS services on an on demand, “pay as you go" basis, this means that there is ...