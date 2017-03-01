CenturyLink Alliance VPs Talk Software, SI Opportunities

By Craig Galbraith

CenturyLink last week formally introduced a four-pronged approach that gives partners various ways to work with the company.

While you're probably familiar with the traditional CenturyLink Channel Alliance (CCA) Program, the communications giant spent a full day at its Ascend partner event in San Diego focused not only on CCA, but also its Software Alliance – which just launched a formal channel program – its Systems Integrator Alliance (SIA) and its Strategic Partner Alliance (SPA).

The company hopes to differentiate itself with these four different routes to market.

We sat down with Gahn Lane (pictured above), named head of the CenturyLink Software Alliance just last year, and Dave Dyas (pictured, right), a seven-year CenturyLink veteran who's now vice president in charge of the Systems Integrator Alliance, to talk about their goals for their respective programs and what partners should expect from them.

We interviewed Lane and Dyas separately, but combined them for the purposes of this Q&A. The transcript has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Channel Partners: Gahn, discuss the evolution of the Software Alliance Program since you first discussed it with Channel Partners late last summer.

Gahn Lane: What we've done is identified [what we wanted] our route to market to look like. We had a quote unquote channel, but not a channel program. We announced that today (Feb. 23). I had people working on it for about six months. We did a series of interviews with 100 clients and asked them what they would like and what they would need. No. 1, we're changing the name from "ISV" to "software vertical." That's because many of them don't consider themselves a software vendor; it doesn't fit them.

CP: Is ISV a dirty word?

GL: ISV is an old, old Cisco term that just became standardized over the years. But very few people understand what that means. If you develop software and you distribute that, you're not necessarily a vendor. They may deliver lots of different types of software and they don't see themselves as a vendor. And to your point, vendor is a more caustic term, if you will, and they don't want to be known as a vendor.

CP: Tell me about the newly announced Software Alliance Program.

GL: Our go-to-market program is very unique in that it's built around what's the best fit for [partners] to go to market. You may want to sell our pipes and our managed services white-label; you may want to sell your stuff through us, and that's fine. There are a lot of verticals and marketplaces where that makes sense. We have a lot of software developers that want to be their own MSP. They want to basically buy from us and we provide the network and they provide the service … and lastly, there's the channel in the traditional channel sense, where they just want to buy network when they need it, or managed services. You can be in more than one of those segments if it ...