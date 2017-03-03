3 Lessons from Channel Partners 360° Award Winners

By James Anderson

Article

Customers need help from partners as they attempt to transform their business.

Three partners who have excelled at this challenge will share their observations at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference and Expo.

Ryan Young, managing partner at Acliviti, Don Douglas, CEO of Liquid Networx, and Shane Stark, director of vendor relations for Carrier Access, will serve as panelists for the April 11 keynote “3 Lessons from 360° Award Winners." All are winners of the prestigious Channel Partners award that honors partner businesses for providing holistic solutions to their customers.

Young, Douglas and Stark will discuss how they and their companies learned to guide customers toward a digital future. Vince Bradley, CEO of WTG, will moderate.

We asked the four speakers if they could preview their talk in a Q&A. The transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Channel Partners: What is a difficult obstacle that you or your company have helped customers overcome?

Don Douglas: Bottom line, we have a tremendous shortage of technical talent in the U.S. This is affecting everyone that is trying to deliver technical products and solutions. As we reach full employment, it is extremely difficult to find not only great people, but those with the skillsets you really need. There is no one right answer on how to solve this, but we have helped customers and partners overcome this by offering products and solutions that can be fully managed via systematized processes. This requires investment in technology, R&D, training and expertise to drive these types of efficiencies. The benefits are huge in this tight labor market. As employees are more engaged, it results in less turnover and requires less personnel to manage these environments once in place.

Shane Stark: A customer had 14 locations across the U.S that operate on fjve [disparate] voice platforms. Managing and maintaining the legacy systems was not only cumbersome but very costly for the organization. As the organization continued to grow, they were seeking a unified platform that could support the scale in size and leverage new technologies. Additionally, many other aspects of business communication and collaboration were being fulfilled by a variety of multivendor solutions that were ripe for being consolidated into the new Avaya platform.

We moved the conversation past just replacing a phone system. We took a broad look at how the organization communicates both internally and externally. By learning more about their process, we could make numerous recommendations related to streamlining systems and creating more effective methods of communication and collaboration by incorporating a full unified communications solution that encompasses voice, mobility, video, conferencing, and web collaboration all in one platform. The Avaya IP Office Platform could consolidate and optimize the customer’s communications needs that were historically being ...