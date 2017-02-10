Rubrik Approaches Revenue Milestone, Appoints New Sales EVP

By Edward Gately

Rubrik, the cloud data-management company, is on pace for $100 million in annual revenue and has signed more than 220 partners globally.

Since its inception three years ago, it has had seven major product releases, supporting 14 different physical, virtual and cloud platforms. Its cloud data-management service combines traditional backup with the ability to recover, manage and secure data across public and private clouds.

This week, Rubrik announced the appointment of Mark Smith as executive vice president of global sales and business development. He previously was Arista Networks’ senior vice president of worldwide sales and business development, and has more than 25 years of experience building global sales, marketing and business development teams.

During his four years with Arista, that company’s revenue grew from $200 million to more than $1 billion.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Smith talks about working with partners and helping Rubrik achieve further financial milestones.

Channel Partners: What do you want Rubrik’s partners to most know about you?

Mark Smith: In my mind, it’s probably three things. First and foremost, they can make really good money with Rubrik. We (have) a limited number of partners and we want to go much deeper than wider. We don’t want 1,000 or multiple thousands of partners like the legacy vendors have. We want to have a limited number of partners that make really good margin and significant revenues with Rubrik. Secondly, it’s really awesome technology that’s very disruptive. I’ve been in IT for 25 years and there’s been very little innovation in backup and recovery with the legacy vendors over that time, and Rubrik’s coming to market with an entirely new approach, which saves people significant money and also allows them to move to hybrid cloud and public cloud, which is a massive trend. And finally, I think the other thing is that we’re channel-centric. One-hundred percent of our business has been driven through the channel and we recognize the critical component of having the channel as our partners.

CP: Rubrik has experienced rapid expansion in the past three years. How do you plan to accelerate that growth?

MS: Obviously we’re going to do a number of things. We’re expanding the product, which allows us to address more of the market, but the total addressable market (TAM) is there. When you combine all of the aspects – backup recovery, security, secondary storage – all of those areas, it’s a $30 billion TAM. So first of all, it’s just taking share in a marketplace where people are desperate for a new technology and an innovative approach that saves them money because all CIOs are telling their managers you’ve got to cut your costs 10 percent annually or more, and they can’t do that with their traditional vendors. So it’s growing into the TAM and taking share. It’s also ...