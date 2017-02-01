PGi Invests More in Its Partner Channel

By Edward Gately

PGi, the collaboration software and services provider, has made several internal changes to better support partners, and is focused on key business collaboration trends in the coming years.

Last week, PGi released its 2017 Future of Business Collaboration report, identifying five key trends, including: smart meetings, smart presentations, the Internet of things (IoT), intelligent workplace design and virtual reality.

In late 2015, Siris Capital Group completed its acquisition of PGi, taking the company from public to private. PGi’s unified communication and collaboration (UCC) services are used by about 50,000 customers globally.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Leo Tucker, PGi’s senior vice president of global marketing, talks about what carriers, resellers and agents can expect this year, and how smart-meetings technology will be added to its products in the coming years.

Channel Partners: Can you give an update on your channel partner program, changes, etc.?

Leo Tucker: PGi is investing heavily in our partner channel, particularly since we were taken private by Siris Capital. So in 2016, we started putting a bit more emphasis on the channel, but as we go into 2017, we’re really accelerating the emphasis on the investment that we’re putting into the channel.

On the carrier side specifically, we have named Kevin Moran as our senior vice president in charge of our carrier business. Ralph Hawkins, of course, has run our partner business for a long time and he is going to be focusing exclusively on resellers and agents, but we thought by having two senior-level leaders we would be able to give better coverage and better support to each of those important channels. So dedicated leadership is one example.

We also have hired a couple of longtime carrier salespeople and carrier experts in Europe to help us expand our ability to go after carriers. We do think that there’s significant growth opportunity outside of the United States, so we’re actually investing in additional salespeople and additional knowledge to make sure that we’re going after that carrier space more effectively. And on the agent side as well, we are really doubling down on our support to a couple of our most important agents initially as a pilot. What we’re doing is aligning some of our field sales folks with some of our key agents to provide better agent support than what they’ve had in the past.

CP: Did partner feedback play a role in these organizational changes taking place?

LT: Always. It wasn’t necessarily that we had negative feedback with what we were doing, but what we tried to do was chat with some of our key partners and make sure that they knew what we were doing. We solicited some feedback from them about how they would feel if we made some of these changes, particularly, as you can imagine, on the agent side, with some of the ...