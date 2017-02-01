MasterMinds: Social Studies: Networking Sites & Master Agents

By Buffy Naylor

Article

**Editor's Note: MasterMinds is a biweekly feature in which we invite leading master agents to share information, insights and expert opinions about what’s going on in their agencies, the IT/telecom channel or the business community in general.**

There's a lot of liking, retweeting, following, pinning and endorsing taking place on social media sites these days. We Are Social's current Digital in 2017: Global Overview shows that of the nearly 3.8 billion internet users worldwide, almost 2.8 billion are active on social media. It's no wonder that 92 percent of marketers responding to a survey by Social Media Examiner said social media is important to their business.

You probably know all the reasons why your business should be on social media: the platforms are free, you can maintain ongoing contact with your clients and customers, social platforms can drive traffic to your company website, social media "communities" can build brand loyalty, ads on social media are inexpensive and can be used to target a specific audience, etc. But are you sure which social media your business should be on?

"It's complicated," admits Karin Fields, CEO/COO of MicroCorp (who discussed marketing on social media websites as part of a November 2016 article for MasterMinds). "It depends on what audience you want to reach and for what purposes. To be seen as an industry leader or a resource, then LinkedIn is my vote. Posting articles, making comments to others' content or being active in a group brings you visibility and helps drive your website for SEO. Twitter would be #2."

It's a new twist in online matchmaking — finding the best social media platform(s) for communicating with your target audience. The first step would be to identify the leading candidates. eBizMBA's list of the six most popular social networking websites as of January 2017, based on global traffic figures for unique monthly visitors, shows: Facebook (with 1.1 billion), YouTube (with 1 billion), Twitter (with 310 million), LinkedIn (with 255 million), Pinterest (with 250 million) and Google+ (with 120 million).

These websites are the favorites of the master agents we queried for this article as well, with many echoing Fields' preference for using a variety of websites, depending on the message and the audience for whom it's intended.

"I find myself jumping from one platform to another," says Nancy Ridge, executive vice president of Telecom Brokers. "For me it sometimes just depends on…